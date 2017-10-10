Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry on VP Pence Walking Out of Colts Game: ‘Every Right to Leave When Flag Is Disrespected’

Now free from the constraints of her former liberal bosses at ESPN, Britt McHenry is free to say what she wants. What she wanted to say on Sunday about Vice President Pence walking out of a Colts game, would definitely have not pleased her former employers.

Vice President Pence walked out of the Colts-49ers game in Indianapolis after 23 members of the 49ers staged a protest during the national anthem.

Those saying #Pence should have known players would kneel, perhaps players should know the Vice President was in attendance & show RESPECT. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) October 8, 2017

