Former Doctor Kills 1 And Wounds 6 In Bronx Hospital Shooting

The New York Police Department responded to an active shooter situation Friday afternoon inside a Bronx hospital.

The gunman, Dr. Henry Bello, a 45-year-old family medicine doctor, was said to be wearing a white doctor’s coat and carrying an M16 type rifle. Bello reportedly resigned from the Bronx Lebanon hospital in 2015 in lieu of termination.

He died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound after wounding 6 people and killing 1 woman inside the hospital. The deceased woman’s body was found next to the shooter’s body on the 17th floor, she had suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

PICTURED: Dr. Henry Bello, disgruntled employee who went on shooting rampage at Bronx Lebanon Hospital https://t.co/ERtFr8UScU pic.twitter.com/jDG2rguj4P — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 30, 2017

The NYPD’s most heavily armed units responded after receiving reports of shots fired on the hospital’s 16th floor. The police discovered a trail of blood leading from the second floor of the hospital up to the 16th floor, where the shooter was believed to be barricaded.

A staff member told NBC News that the hospital is under lockdown, and footage from the NBC chopper shows a number of NYPD vehicles backed up in the streets surrounding the hospital and officers walking on the hospital’s roof.

