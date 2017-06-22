Former DCCC Insiders’ Firm Banked Millions From Ossoff’s Failed Campaign

A firm started by former insiders for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) hauled in millions of dollars from the failed campaign of Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, Federal Election Commission records show.

Ossoff’s campaign pulled in more than $23 million in contributions during the record-breaking special election in Georgia’s sixth congressional district. The campaign disbursed $22.5 million and had $1 million left on hand at the time of its latest filings to the FEC.

The astronomical expenditures from the Ossoff campaign turned into a bonanza for a firm that was launched by veterans of the DCCC.

READ MORE: