Former Clinton Spokesman Tells Anthony Bourdain To Eat A Scorpion For Suggesting Hillary Knew About Weinstein

A former spokesman for Hillary Clinton had choice words for celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain Wednesday, after he suggested in a tweet that she knew about Harvey Weinstein allegedly preying on women.

Brian Fallon, a former spokesman for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, told Anthony Bourdain “to eat a scorpion or something” after Bourdain tweeted that Clinton knew more than she let on about Weinstein’s alleged sexual assault on multiple women.

“The Weinstein stories had been out for years,” wrote Bourdain Twitter. – READ MORE