Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell resigns from Harvard after Chelsea Manning named fellow

Former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell resigned as a senior fellow at an institute within the Harvard Kennedy School on Thursday after Chelsea Manning was named a visiting fellow.

Morell said he could no longer be a part of an organization “that honors a convicted felon and leaker of classified information by inviting her to be a visiting fellow at the Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.”

The university announced Wednesday that Manning would serve as a visiting fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics. – READ MORE