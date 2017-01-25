Business Politics
Ford CEO Mark Fields ‘Excited’ for Donald Trump ‘Renaissance in American Manufacturing’
The CEO of Ford Motor Company, Mark Fields, praised Donald Trump for working to restore American manufacturing after his meeting at the White House with top auto executives on Tuesday morning.
“I think as an industry, we’re excited about working together with the president and his administration on tax policies, on regulation, and on trade to really create a renaissance in American manufacturing,” Fields told reporters after the meeting, according to the Detroit News. – READ MORE