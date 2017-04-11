For The Second Time In Three Days, The NYT Changes A Headline To Bash Trump

FOLLOW US!



For the second time in three days, The New York Times changed the headline of an article to make it more negative towards President Donald Trump.

The original headline for NYT reporter Mark Landler’s story on Friday read, “On Syria Attack, Trump’s Heart Came First.”

The NYT then drastically altered the headline to paint a rougher picture of Trump’s decision to order a strike on a Syrian airstrip in retaliation for the Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons against its own citizens.

“Acting on Instinct, Trump Upends His Own Foreign Policy,” the new headline read. By press time, no editor’s note had been added to reflect the changes to the headline. The NYT did not immediately return a request for comment.

Landler’s story also implied that the president may not actually be empathetic towards victims of chemical weapons attacks on the grounds that he doesn’t want to bring Syrian refugees into the United States.

“And it is not easy to square Mr. Trump’s empathy for the victims of a single chemical weapons attack with his refusal to take in thousands of Syrian refugees from years of strife that have turned that country into a charnel house,” Landler claimed.

Friday’s headline swap, first pointed out by CNN reporter Nathan McDermott, comes on the heels of a similar headline change just two days ago.

Wednesday’s headline change also reflected negatively on Trump. The NYT changed the headline from “Trump Says Susan Rice May Have Committed a Crime,” to reflect the fact that Trump didn’t provide the public with evidence to support the accusation.

“Trump, Citing No Evidence, Suggests Susan Rice Committed Crime,” the new headline read. The change came after liberal bloggers at The Washington Post and Mother Jones complained about the original headline.

The NYT fairly recently started including the phrase, “citing no evidence,” in some of its headlines about claims made by Trump. The liberal paper did not carry on such practices about claims made by former President Barack Obama during his two terms in office.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].