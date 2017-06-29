FNC’s Sean Hannity Wallops NBC’s Chuck Todd For Being ‘Full Of Himself’

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who heads up President Trump’s fan club, is coming down hard on”Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd. He advised him to be more like his dead predecessor Tim Russert.

Hannity’s incredibly personal attack on Todd came late Wednesday night on Twitter.

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

I know folks are getting numb to these (what appear to be empty) threats, but if ever followed through on, would be quite destructive https://t.co/3YcnVvIJeG — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 28, 2017

Guardian of Amazon had a pointed response for Hannity:

“So any news outlet you don’t agree w/ should be shutdown & journalists you don’t agree with are hacks? Unsolicited advice – eat. my. ass.”

Lately Hannity has been firing off nasty tweets to MSNBC newly engaged couple Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski (a.k.a. JIKA). In one case, he said Scarborough had tried to get a job with Fox news. He also mocked their ratings and questioned their sanity, citing their “emotional meltdown” about President Trump.

Scarborough has occasionally returned the fire.