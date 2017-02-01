Politics
Fmr NYPD Commish to Schumer on ‘Fake Tears’: You Didn’t Cry on 9/11
Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik fired back at Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, accusing him of not showing emotion in the aftermath of the September 11th, 2001 terror attacks like he did following President Trump’s travel ban order.
Schumer appeared to hold back tears at a press conference denouncing Trump’s order, which bars immigration from several Middle Eastern and North African countries. – READ MORE