Flynn’s plan to beat radical Islam starts with schools and social media

President Trump’s national security adviser wants to fight not just Islamic terrorists but the “radical ideology of Islam,” and he plans to do it from the grass roots up, starting with our children at schools while also using social media.

Dealing with the global Islamist threat on a tactical level through drone strikes and arrests hasn't worked, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn argues, according to his largely overlooked 2016 book, "The Field of Fight: How We Can Win the Global War Against Radical Islam and Its Allies."