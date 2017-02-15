Flynn Will ‘Likely’ Be Called To Testify Before Intel Committee, Says GOP Senator

Former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s woes may not be over after his surprise resignation Monday, as he may be called upon to testify to before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Sen. Roy Blunt indicated Flynn will “likely” be called to testify before the committee, according to Chad Pergram of Fox News. Flynn admitted to “inadvertently” briefing Vice President Mike Pence and others with “incomplete information” regarding his phone calls with the Russian ambassador in his resignation letter Monday. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s trust in Flynn had been “eroded” and that he asked for the former general’s resignation.

Flynn is suspected of discussing U.S. sanctions on Russia with Russian Amb. Sergey Kislyak before Trump’s inauguration. Such conversations could be illegal under what is known as the Logan Act, which forbids private citizens from negotiating with foreign governments on “disputes or controversies” without proper U.S authority.

“There are potential criminal violations here,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer Tuesday.

“There are potential criminal violations here,” Sen. Chuck Schumer says of Michael Flynn: https://t.co/Okz2bwUl4f pic.twitter.com/QaMCqUy1UP — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2017

Flynn’s ties to Russia have been an ongoing question since Trump first announced him as his pick for the national security adviser post. The former general is known to have a friendly stance toward Russia, especially compared to other administration officials like Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Flynn traveled to Russia in 2015 to give a paid talk before a gala in honor of Russia Today (RT), a Kremlin-funded television network.

The transcripts of the phone calls between Flynn and Kislyak have yet to be released to the public.

