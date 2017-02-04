Politics Security World
Flynn: US will ‘no longer tolerate Iran’s provocations’
President Trump’s national security adviser put the world on notice Friday that it’s time to stop tolerating Iranian aggression, just hours after the administration rolled out new sanctions against the country over its recent ballistic missile tests.
“The days of turning a blind eye to Iran’s hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over,” said White House National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. – READ MORE