Floyd Mayweather Jr Defends Trump’s ‘Locker Room Talk’: He Speaks Like a ‘Real Man’

During his 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump stirred up a great deal of controversy when a recording from 2005 captured the soon-to-be president describing how to hit on women in extremely vulgar terms.

Many people took issue with Trump’s tactic to “grab them by the [expletive],” but one person who had no problem with what he deemed as “locker room talk” is none other than Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather recently appeared on “Hollywood Unlocked” to discuss a number of things but came to the defense of President Trump on that particular topic.

"People don't like the truth," Mayweather said about Trump. "He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, 'Man, she had a fat [expletive]? I had to grab that fat [expletive].' Right? So he talking locker room talk. 'I'm the man, you know what I'm saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the [expletive]. And?'"

