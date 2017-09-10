Florida Sheriff: Sex Offenders, People with Warrants Who Seek Shelter from Irma Will Be Arrested

FOLLOW US!



A Florida sheriff is warning that sex offenders and people with warrants out for their arrest who seek refuge from Hurricane Irma at a shelter will be arrested.

“If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tweetedWednesday.

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

Judd also tweeted that sex offenders would be banned from shelters in Polk County to ensure the safety of innocent children.

READ MORE: