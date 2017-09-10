True Pundit

Florida Sheriff: Sex Offenders, People with Warrants Who Seek Shelter from Irma Will Be Arrested

Posted on by
A Florida sheriff is warning that sex offenders and people with warrants out for their arrest who seek refuge from Hurricane Irma at a shelter will be arrested.

“If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd tweetedWednesday.

Judd also tweeted that sex offenders would be banned from shelters in Polk County to ensure the safety of innocent children.

  • Bob D.

    This sheriff is an ASSHOLE! Nothing more to say! Rape suspects are one thing, unpaid fines quite another!