Florida Gov Criticizes Zuckerberg, Musk For Being White House No-Shows

Tech executives like Tesla’s Elon Musk and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg did a disservice for themselves, and possibly the country, when they skipped a Monday meeting with the Trump administration, according to Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

Eighteen prominent executives were set to meet with Trump and his associates, specifically senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner who made his first public remarks as a member of the administration while addressing the tech leaders. Zuckerberg reportedly couldn’t attend the meeting because of a “scheduling conflict.” Musk vowed to leave President Donald Trump’s business advisory teams after the White House bowed out of the Paris climate agreement.

“If you care about the direction of this country, if you have the opportunity to go to the White House and sit down with the President of the United States, whether it’s a Republican or Democrat, show up,” Scott told CNN’s Erin Burnett during a televised interview. “Show up and tell him what you believe. Look, no one is going to agree with everything you do, none of us do. But I would be there, I would show up, and I would talk about what I care about.”