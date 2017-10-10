Flashback: Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Harvey Weinstein Present Bill Clinton with GLAAD Award (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Actress Jennifer Lawrence has remained silent so far about the decades of sexual harassment claims against Harvey Weinstein, who she has been very cozy with for years and even praised from the awards stage during an acceptance speech.

In 2013, Lawrence and Weinstein presented former President Bill Clinton with the GLAAD Advocate for Change award during the 24th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The mother! star congratulated Weinstein and his wife on the birth of their son, joking, “Harvey gave us just what we needed, another him.” – READ MORE