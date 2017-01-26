FLASHBACK: WaPo Publishes Study That Claims Millions of Illegal Aliens Vote

When The Washington Post’s Phil Rucker describes Trump’s belief that millions of illegal aliens voted as “his unsubstantiated theory”; when CNN’s Jake Tapper flaps his hands and screams “3 to 5 million illegal votes???”; when PolitiFact DESTROYS Trump with a “Pants on Fire,” it is all talking points and zero journalism. However, the Unified Message is pretty clear, and one we hear too often from these bullies: the science is settled, beliefs outside the settled science are heresy.

Notice, though, how across all of these media outlets, everyone is on the exact same page in their panicked rush to shut down debate by declaring Trump a liar, and a liar with “zero evidence.” – READ MORE