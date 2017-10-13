Flashback Video: Barbara Walters Scolds Corey Feldman For Calling Out Hollywood Pedophilia

Actor Corey Feldman has spent many years speaking out about the epidemic of Hollywood’s powerful elite using their influence to sexually abuse young actors trying to make it in show business.

In a clip from a 2013 episode of The View that’s re-emerging in light of the revelations concerning disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged 30-year reign of sexual harassment and abuse, the 1980s child star can be seen telling the hosts what Hollywood is really like for young performers:

The clip begins as a defensive Feldman tells the hosts that, “There are people that were the people that did this to both me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and that are some of the richest most powerful people in this business. And they do not want me saying what I am saying right now.” – READ MORE