FLASHBACK: PolitiFact Said ‘Mostly True’ That Obama Admin Got All Chemical Weapons Out Of Syria

In 2014, Pulitzer Prize-winning PolitiFact ruled John Kerry’s claim to have gotten “100 percent” of chemical weapons out of Syria, “Mostly true.”

On Tuesday, the worst chemical attack in years was unleashed upon Syrian civilians, widely believed to be the work of the Syrian government.

In a July 2014 appearance on “Meet The Press,” Kerry said, “we struck a deal where we got 100 percent of the chemical weapons out [of Syria].”

“Kerry said all of Syria’s chemical weapons had been removed. The UN body in charge said that the last of Syria’s declared chemical weapons left the country in late June. There remain, however, some discrepancies in the details of the weapons the Syrians had acknowledged possessing, and some additional work is needed,” reads PolitiFact’s “ruling” on the claim at the time. “With that qualification, we rate the claim Mostly True.”

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported: “Dozens of people, including children, died — some writhing, choking, gasping or foaming at the mouth — after breathing in poison that possibly contained a nerve agent or other banned chemicals, according to witnesses, doctors and rescue workers.”

President Trump told reporters Wednesday that Tuesday’s attack “crossed a lot of lines for me” and went “beyond a red line.”

He added, “I will tell you, what happened yesterday is unacceptable to me.”

