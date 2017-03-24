FLASHBACK: Obamacare Architect: ACA Designed To Implode, Destroy Insurance Companies

FOLLOW US!



Chief Obamacare architect and current advisor to President Donald Trump on health care reform Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is on record admitting that the true purpose of the Affordable Care Act is to destroy private insurance companies and make single-payer unavoidable.

Trump is scheduled to meet Monday with oncologist, bioethicist and Obamacare architect Ezekiel Emanuel about how to effectively overhaul the U.S. health care system. Emanuel’s visit to the White House marks his third face-to-face meeting with Trump since the president defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections.

In a March 2, 2014, article in The New Republic, titled “Insurance Companies as We Know Them Are About to Die,” Emanuel writes that Obamacare “will force insurance companies to evolve or become extinct.”

The unabashedly partisan health care expert explained how Obamacare created “accountable care organizations (ACOs)” that directly compete with private insurance companies in the government-created “exchanges and for exclusive contracts with employers.”

“Over the next decade many of these ACOs and hospital systems,” Emanuel wrote, will develop, or purchase the “actuarial capacity to predict and manage financial risk,” an area where private insurance companies currently dominate.

Once ACOs and hospitals acquire this ability, they will effectively cut out “the insurance company middle man—and keep the insurance company profits for themselves,” creating what Emanuel calls “integrated delivery systems.”

Integrated delivery systems will largely replace private insurance companies, according to Emanuel. These systems will also act as arbiters in their client’s major health care decisions.

“For rare but serious conditions they (integrated delivery systems) will identify recognized centers of excellence—the absolute best places in the country— and contract special arrangements for the referral and treatment of their patients,” Emanuel writes.

While costs at “recognized centers of excellence” would be greater, Emanuel suggests the consumer ultimately benefits. Integrated delivery systems will be able to negotiate cheaper “rates” with “better outcomes, and fewer complications,” Emanuel contends.

Emanuel tells consumers to “kiss your insurance company good-bye forever.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].