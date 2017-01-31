Politics
Flashback: Media Downplayed Obama’s Holocaust Offense in 2009
The mainstream media are suddenly outraged about the fact that President Donald Trump issued a statement commemorating International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, and neglected to make specific mention of Jews.
In 2009, however, the media defended President Barack Obama when he did something arguably more offensive: visiting the German city of Dresden, which was bombed by Allies in the Second World War, before visiting the Holocaust death camp at Buchenwald. – READ MORE