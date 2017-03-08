FLASHBACK: Maxine Waters Touts Obama’s ‘Database’ With ‘Information About Everything On Every Individual’ (VIDEO)

During a 2013 interview with Roland Martin, Congresswoman Maxine Waters propped up the Obama administration for “[putting] in place” a “database [that] will have information about everything on every individual.”

“[Obama’s second inauguration] represented the beginning of his second term,” the ‘Washington Watch’ host first posed to the California Democrat. “But it also represented the countdown of the end of his presidency. The reality is, like anything else, you better get what you can while he’s there because, look come 2016, that’s it.”

“Well, I don’t know. The thing I think some people are missing here is the president has put in place an organization that contains the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life,” Waters answered, unprompted. “That’s going to be very, very powerful.”

“In terms of the organizing for America that he has now shifted to a 501(c)(4),” Martin added.

“That’s right,” Waters responded. “That database will have information about everything on every individual in ways that it’s never been done before. Whoever runs for president on the Democratic ticket has to deal with that.”

“They’re going to go down with that database and the concerns of those people because they can’t get around it, and [Obama has] been very smart. It’s very powerful what he’s leaving in place. I think that’s what any Democratic candidate will have to deal with.”

