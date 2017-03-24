Flashback: London Mayor Says Terrorism Is ‘Part And Parcel Of Living In A Big City’

Mayor Sadiq Khan warned Londoners that terrorist attacks are “part and parcel” of living in a big city in the wake of the September bombing in New York City.

“It is a reality I’m afraid that London, New York, other major cities around the world have got to be prepared for these sorts of things,” Khan told the Evening Standard. “That means being vigilant, having a police force that is in touch with communities, it means the security services being ready, but also it means exchanging ideas and best practice,” he continued.

Khan also condemned President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban saying in May, 2016, that “London has proved him wrong,” in its inclusive approach to counter-terrorism.

Khan released a statement Tuesday thanking police for their quick response time after an apparent terrorist attack in London. One woman was confirmed killed and several others wounded after an attacker mowed down civilians on Westminister bridge, and stabbed a London police officer. The motivation and identity of the attacker are unknown.

My statement on the incident near Parliament Square this afternoon. Please visit https://t.co/NzFxlDdZ9N for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/T4s43cGzub — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) March 22, 2017

