Flashback: In 2009, Networks Slobbered Over Obama’s ‘Sacred Event’ (Video)

As Donald Trump is inaugurated the 45th president today, it’s not likely that the three networks will suggest that seagulls were “awed” by the “sacred” event, one that “pilgrims” trekked to Washington to see. But that happened on January 20, 2009 as Barack Obama became the 44th president. ABC, CBS and NBC reporters were beside themselves and compared the event to a religious experience.

Then-CBS host Harry Smith saw the inauguration as where “the secular and the religious” merged. He gushed, “So it was that as many as two million pilgrims made their way to Washington and the Mall to witness this most sacred event.” – READ MORE