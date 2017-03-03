True Pundit

FLASHBACK: In 2007 Pelosi Exchanged Gifts With Top Russian Officials (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Pelosi herself has had contact with key Russian officials while serving in Congress. In 2007, Pelosi, then-Speaker of the House of Representatives, held a hearing with Russian officials during which Konstantin I. Kosachev, who was at the time the Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, presented Pelosi with a gift. – READ MORE

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    The hypocrites of the democratic party! Lets investigate! Although, Pelosi has mental issues, and finds it difficult to speak in complete sentences; she should just resign!