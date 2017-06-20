FLASHBACK: Comedy Central, HuffPo Mocked Capture of Otto Warmbier (VIDEO)

Tragic news broke Monday evening when the family of Otto Warmbier, the American college student taken by North Korea and returned in a coma, put out a statement that their son passed had away earlier that afternoon. “Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today,” the statement said. When Otto was first detained by the Communist regime, multiple outlets mocked his arrest and impending doom.

