Flashback: Andrew Dice Clay’s Prophetic Warning to the World When He Stormed Off CNN Live (VIDEO)

There are a few curse words in Andrew Dice Clay’s vintage CNN appearance so buckle up or get off now while you still can.

The New York comedian obviously tried to warn the world about CNN. But we just — as a global society of mere mortals — weren’t ready to accept his prophetic message. You know what I mean?

Someone should raise funds for a statue in Central Park of the Dice Man for young children to frolic around and to honor his uncanny ability, through the medium of mere curse words, to predict the future.

WATCH: