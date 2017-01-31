Flashback 2006: Senators Clinton & Obama Vote For Secure Fence Act, Bush Signs Bill

Inquiring minds are taking a flashback look at the Secure Fence Act of 2006, signed by president Bush.

The Secure Fence Act of 2006’s goal is to help secure America’s borders to decrease illegal entry, drug trafficking, and security threats by building 700 miles (1,100 km) of physical barriers along the Mexico-United States border. Additionally, the law authorizes more vehicle barriers, checkpoints, and lighting as well as authorizes the Department of Homeland Security to increase the use of advanced technology like cameras, satellites, and unmanned aerial vehicles to reinforce infrastructure at the border. – READ MORE