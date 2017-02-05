First They Cried Racist, Now They’re Crying Nazi: Why The Left Is So Obsessed With Character Assassination

Leftists have started to call people who disagree with them Nazis. They aren’t doing it because those people are actually Nazis; they’re doing it because it no longer means anything to call someone a racist. Any value that the term “racist” formerly yielded as a political weapon has had the life sucked out of it by the left abusing it. Of course, people still call their political opponents racist, but it doesn’t create the same effect that it once used to. The same will be true of “Nazi” and “White Supremacy”; just give it time.

But why do Leftists keep employing this failed strategy of undermining their political opponents through character assassination? After all, it can be argued they just lost an election because of such mistreatment. So why won’t they just give up this unsuccessful approach? To be honest, I’m not sure they can help it. – READ MORE