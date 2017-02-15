First Lady Melania Trump Announces Reopening Of White House Visitors Office

Melania Trump announced the reopening of the White House visitors office on Tuesday.

“I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year,” the first lady said in a statement.

“The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation’s most recognizable landmark. ”

Melania said public tours, which must be submitted through a Member of Congress, will resume Tuesday, March 7.

