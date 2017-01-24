True Pundit

First Drone Strikes Under Trump Kill Al-Qaeda Commander in Yemen

Posted on

The first reported U.S. drone strikes under President Donald Trump have allegedly killed 10 jihadists from the thriving al-Qaeda branch in Yemen, including one of the terrorist groups’ field commanders.

According to The New York Times (NYT), “The United States did not take responsibility for the strikes, as is its standard policy. No other forces are known to be conducting drone strikes in the area.” – READ MORE

  • John Jaeger

    Bill Clinton was offered custody of Osama bin Laden by Sudan long before the 9/11 attack. “Loathing the military” decliined, twice, claiming “we didn’t have any reason to hold him.” If we keep being so stupid while the Jihadists laugh and murder us, all is lost. I think President Trump brings a new game plan. It’s called “winning.”