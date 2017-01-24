Politics Security World
First Drone Strikes Under Trump Kill Al-Qaeda Commander in Yemen
The first reported U.S. drone strikes under President Donald Trump have allegedly killed 10 jihadists from the thriving al-Qaeda branch in Yemen, including one of the terrorist groups’ field commanders.
According to The New York Times (NYT), “The United States did not take responsibility for the strikes, as is its standard policy. No other forces are known to be conducting drone strikes in the area.” – READ MORE
-
John Jaeger