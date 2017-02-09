Fiorina Could Oppose Ingraham In 2018 Senate Primary For Tim Kaine’s Seat

Former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina announced her interest in running against Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, according to a Thursday report from the Washington Post.

If Fiorina does decide to run, she could face fellow Republican Laura Ingraham, who announced her interest in opposing Kaine in January.

“I’m certainly looking at that opportunity,” Fiorina told local radio host John Fredericks on Tuesday.“It’s a little early to be making that decision.”

Ingraham announced her interest on “Fox and Friends” Jan. 15. “I’m considering,” Ingraham said at the time. “I haven’t made any decisions, but a number of folks in Virginia who are well connected are very interested in my running, and that’s very flattering.”

“It’s always good to mix things up, and I’ve been in Washington a long time and I have a great respect for the Congress and institutions of government,” she said.

Both women are official residents of Virginia, but Fiorina is a recent newcomer to the state. She moved to Northern Virginia in 2011 after losing a Senate bid to Democrat Barbara Boxer in California.

Both Republican women are highly influential, and it remains unclear if Fiorina’s announcement is a result of a calculated move to the East Coast.

Regardless of who wins in the 2018 Republican Primary, Kaine remains a Virginia political powerhouse. Kaine already had solid name recognition fueled by his four-year term as governor and his 2012 Senate race, but his 2016 vice presidential bid increased his Democratic credentials.

Kaine won the 2012 race over Republican George F. Allen, with 52 percent of the vote. Before that, he won election first as Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, and then he won the governorship in 2005.

(DAILY CALLER)

