FINAL HOURS: Obama Secretly Gave Palestinians $221 million

Officials say the Obama administration in its waning hours defied Republican opposition and quietly released $221 million to the Palestinian Authority that GOP members of Congress had been blocking.

A State Department official and several congressional aides said the outgoing administration formally notified Congress it would spend the money Friday morning. The official said former Secretary of State John Kerry had informed some lawmakers of the move shortly before he left the State Department for the last time Thursday. The aides said written notification dated Jan. 20 was sent to Congress just hours before Donald Trump took the oath of office. – READ MORE

  • David Gladstone

    This is a final criminal betrayal of an ally and an illicit enriching of a criminally corrupt Palestinian regime in the Fatah semistate. But the UN sponsored terrorist bantustans run by corrupt Palestinian thugs, has been outwitted. There is another better partner for Israel and it is Jordan. Abbas and his criminal stooges and their Leftists supporters like Kerry are going to be unpleasantly surprised by what happens next with Israel!:}

  • mac mcintire

    Criminal, so criminal.

  • idiotsonline

    I am sure he did much more than that. Just think….he will still be getting paid for the the rest of his life, too while people cannot even afford healthcare. It is even worse now thanks to him.