FILTHY RICH Liberal Actor John Cusack Gets Top Billing At Socialism 2017 Conference

Mega-wealthy, left-wing actor John Cusack will speak at Socialism 2017, a four-day conference in Chicago where some 1,500 “socialists and radical activists from around the country” will assemble to “learn about Marxist theory,” discuss “working-class history” and share organizing strategies.

Cusack’s net worth is approximately $40 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth.

The socialist conference will take place July 6 through July 9 at Chicago’s sleek and modern Hyatt Regency McCormick Place.

Cusack’s event at the conference is entitled “Things That Can And Cannot Be Said.”

The wealthy actor — who has amassed a fortune greater than the entire annual gross domestic product of Tuvalu by appearing in a throng of films including “High Fidelity,” “Better Off Dead” and “Hot Tub Time Machine” — will discuss “the questions of our time.”

Other Socialism 2017 conference events will include “Abortion Without Apology,” “No Ban, No Wall: The Fight Against Deportations” and “Assata Taught Me: The Black Panther Party and Popular Mobilization in the Trump Era.”

The organizers of the Socialism 2017 conference suggest — but don’t come right out and say — that they seek to foment a socialist revolution in the United States.

“The same political system that spawned Trump cannot be relied on to stop his attacks — instead we must look to the millions of people who will continue to resist,” the burnished conference promotional materials explain.

The site of the Socialism 2017 conference is Chicago’s four-star Hyatt Regency McCormick Place Hotel, which is booked to capacity for the days of event.

The Hyatt Regency is a sumptuous capitalist paradise which provides guests with “37′ HDTVs and plush Hyatt Grand Beds” in every room, a sauna, a fitness concierge, “sophisticated, international cuisine” and, of course, a coffee shop brewing expensive java from Starbucks (a corporation valued at $84.4 billion).

The Socialism Conference website makes a point to inform attendees that the Hyatt Regency doesn’t allow smoking “but there is a patio area near the bar.”

Attendance at Socialism 2017 is not free.

A complex set of payment rates includes a “solidarity rate” of $150 and a “sustainer rate” of $250. The rate to attend one day of the conference is $40 — an amount a typical person in socialist Cuba must work for nearly a month to accumulate.

An average Cuban worker would need to save for about three months and spend nothing to pay the “solidarity rate” to attend the Socialism 2017 conference.

Also, an average Cuban worker would need to save for about 50,000 years without spending a single peso to equal Cusack’s reported net worth.

The conference will offer “professional, on-site childcare” and the opportunity to mingle “with comrades from across the country and around the world.”

Other speakers at the Socialism 2017 Conference will include Democracy Now host Amy Goodman, #BlackLivesMatter co-founder Alicia Garza and Wallace Shawn, the guy who played the Sicilian outlaw Vizzini in the classic 1987 movie “The Princess Bride.”

Shawn’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

