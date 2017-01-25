‘Fight Club’ Author Chuck Palahniuk Rips ‘Snowflakes’; Modern Left Must ‘Stop Being So Offended’

Chuck Palahniuk author of the novel Fight Club, which spawned a cult classic film by the same name says his book and the subsequent film are responsible for popularizing the use of the term “snowflake” to describe coddled people.

“It does come from Fight Club,” Palahniuk told the Evening Standard. “There is a line, ‘You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake.’” – READ MORE