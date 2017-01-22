Fierce backlash after woman suggests assassinating Trump

A Kentucky woman is facing serious backlash from the public and her own employers after suggesting on Twitter it would be “kind” for someone to assassinate Donald Trump, who was inaugurated as president three days later.

Heather Lowrey, who described herself as a Louisville vixen and aspiring wrestling diva on her Twitter profile before going into electronic hiding, tweeted the message Jan.17:

“If someone was cruel enough to assassinate MLK, maybe someone will be kind enough to assassinate Trump. #bekind #trump #lovetrumpshate.” – READ MORE