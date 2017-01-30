Feminists Launch New Front in Trump Resistence: ‘Craftivism’

The handmade pink knit caps some women wore during the Women’s March on Washington were meant to send a message to President Donald Trump, but according to crafty feminists who made up part of the March, “pussy hats” are just the start of a homespun round of activism.

The women’s rights activists dubbed their protest knitwear an example of “craftivism.” They say this new front in political protest subverts traditional folk arts and domestic pastimes, like knitting, crocheting and cross-stitching, and will demonstrate to misogynistic society that women are in control of their lives and destinies. – READ MORE