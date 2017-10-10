Feminist Attorney Lisa Bloom Sought to Discredit Weinstein Accusers

The New York Times reports that it has seen emails that show feminist attorney Lisa Bloom attempting to collude with The Weinstein Company (TWC) to discredit some or all of the women accusing TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein (who was firedover the weekend) of everything from sexual harassment tosexual misconduct.

Just as damning, the Times also reports that two TWC board members, including Harvey’s brother Bob, subsequently questioned Bloom’s competence, self-interest, and ability to be impartial. If these reports are true, they shed an entirely different light on Bloom’s weekend decision to resign.

The fallout between Bloom and the two board members apparently began on Thursday after Bloom suggested a tactic as old (and ham-handed) as former President Bill Clinton's bimbo eruptions — to release photos of the accusers posing and smiling with Weinstein after his alleged sexual misconduct took place.