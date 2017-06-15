Feminist Advocates That Women Find Their Inner Witch To Fight Patriarchy

A feminist activist advocated that women embrace witchcraft using spells, rituals and medicinal practices in order to fight the patriarchy, NYLON reported Tuesday.

Self-proclaimed witch Kristie Sollee strives to teach other women about witchcraft in order to fight specific gender norms for women, imposed upon them by society, as evidenced by the “good” Sleeping Beauty triumphing over the “evil” witch Maleficent.

“I was always drawn to the villain, the wicked queen, the crone,” Sollee said. “I admired their raw emotion, their power and gravitas.”

According to Sollee, witchcraft is a way of embracing women’s empowerment through using different spells and rituals. “I consider myself more of a hedge witch,” Sollee said. A hedge witch is a type of witchcraft that uses herbal medicine to treat different ailments.

Many feminists attempt to use witchcraft to boost feminist ideals by reexamining specific gender roles as seen in popular culture, such as Disney movies claiming that witches are evil simply because they are powerful.

