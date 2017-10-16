Feinstein gets primary challenge from California Senate leader Kevin de Leon

California Senate leader Kevin de Leon on Sunday became the first Democrat to officially announce a challenge to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s 2018 reelection effort, saying he owes the bid to his single, immigrant mother and millions like her “who do everything in their power to protect their children.”

His official entry was no surprise, considering California Democrats have been buzzing for weeks about a Feinstein challenge and de Leon as a top prospect.

However, de Leon, a Latino politician, made no mention of Feinstein in his roughly 1-minute video announcement. Instead, he touted his commitment to helping underserved communities and women like his mother, with whom he would ride a transit bus to her maid jobs.

“It was there that I witnessed the value of hard work,” the 50-year-old de Leon said in the video. “It’s incumbent that policymakers and leaders provide real opportunities so everyone can succeed.” – READ MORE