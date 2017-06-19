Politics Science Technology
Feds Spend $746,756 on STEM Video Game
The National Science Foundation is spending nearly $800,000 on a video game where middle school students can pretend they have a STEM career.
The Language Express Inc., a software design company in San Diego, received a grant to develop and test the video game earlier this year.
Washington Free Beacon