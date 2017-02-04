Politics Security World
Feds say 100,000 people had visas revoked due to Trump order
President Trump’s immigration order caused more than 100,000 visas to be revoked, a government attorney revealed during a court hearing on Friday.
The Trump administration argued only 109 people were affected by the temporary ban on refugees and immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries earlier in the week. Multiple reports from the Alexandria courtroom indicated that number was vastly lower than the actual amount. – READ MORE