True Pundit

Politics Security World

Feds say 100,000 people had visas revoked due to Trump order

Posted on by

President Trump’s immigration order caused more than 100,000 visas to be revoked, a government attorney revealed during a court hearing on Friday.

The Trump administration argued only 109 people were affected by the temporary ban on refugees and immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries earlier in the week. Multiple reports from the Alexandria courtroom indicated that number was vastly lower than the actual amount. – READ MORE