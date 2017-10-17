Feds Raided Home of Jesus Campos’ Handler & Union Boss; Vegas Security Guard’s Union Has Long History of Corruption

The Las Vegas shooting story grows yet even more bizarre. Jesus Campos’ union handler and spokesman David Hickey has been the target of a federal corruption and racketeering probe, according to records and federal sources.

And the union Hickey is president of, Campos’ union, has a long list of convicted felons who committed crimes while employed by the union: The Security, Police, and Fire Professionals of America.

Hickey is also a magician. More on that later.

Campos has been lauded as a hero who helped thwart Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, however, Campos has gone on the lam.

Let’s begin with Hickey, who was in Las Vegas last week serving as Campos’ spokesman and handler before the 25-year-old security guard vanished. No one has seen Campos publicly in nearly a week.

Federal agents raided Hickey’s home in Troy, Michigan and seized evidence as part of a corruption and racketeering probe, according to federal records. Hickey was suspected of stealing money from union members employed by a NASA space center and nuclear power facilities. Federal agents also raided the union’s headquarters in Roseville, Michigan. Both raids were in 2012.

Among the items seized from Hickey’s home were crates of new and unopened magic trick kits. Hickey, in addition to being a union boss and Campos’ handler, is also a magician. (This is not a joke).

The revelation that Hickey is also a magician immediately raises a legitimate question: Did the union boss help Campos disappear?

Hickey did not return requests for comment. We sent a reporter to Campos’ home in Las Vegas as well for comment. An armed security guard refused our reporter access to Campos’ house.

No charges have been filed against Hickey.

But charges have been filed against Hickey’s union underbosses. Many charges.

In Oct. 2016, Hickey’s predecessor union president Devon Madray plead guilty to embezzling funds from Campos’ union. She was fired and sentenced in federal court.

Other criminal action against Hickey’s union include:

Source: Center for Union Facts