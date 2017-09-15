True Pundit

Feds give Berkeley $97,999 to ‘Honor the Legacy’ of Black Panther party

The National Park Service is spending roughly $100,000 for a research project seeking to “honor the legacy” of the Marxist revolutionary group the Black Panther Party.

The University of California, Berkeley, which has recently been at the center of violent protests from far-left groups, is receiving funding for the project.

The National Park Service announced it was awarding the university a $97,999.70 grant for the project, outside of the normal competitive bidding process. – READ MORE

  • Centurion13

    You want to ‘honor the legacy of the Black Panther Party’? Why? They were thugs who hated everyone who didn’t have a black skin. They were racists. How in God’s name do you intend to spend $100,000 honoring *that*?!