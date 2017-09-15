Feds give Berkeley $97,999 to ‘Honor the Legacy’ of Black Panther party

The National Park Service is spending roughly $100,000 for a research project seeking to “honor the legacy” of the Marxist revolutionary group the Black Panther Party.

The University of California, Berkeley, which has recently been at the center of violent protests from far-left groups, is receiving funding for the project.

The National Park Service announced it was awarding the university a $97,999.70 grant for the project, outside of the normal competitive bidding process. – READ MORE