Federal prosecutors want Martin Shkreli in jail ASAP over alleged threats against Hillary Clinton

Federal prosecutors have cited former hedge fund manager Martin Shkreli’s recent Facebook posts, which they say appeared to threaten Hillary Clinton, in an attempt to make a case to revoke Shkreli’s bond immediately.

Shkreli, 34, is currently out on $5 million bail pending sentencing for securities fraud, for which he was convicted on three of eight federal charges.

In the court motion, filed Thursday in New York, federal prosecutors called Shkreli’s comments about Clinton “a pattern of threats and harassment that warrant his detention pending sentencing” and requested that Shkreli’s bail be revoked immediately as a result.

One of the threats that prosecutors cited includes a request for Shkreli’s followers to snatch a lock of hair from the former presidential nominee during a book signing for her new release, “What Happened.”

