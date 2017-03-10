True Pundit

FBI Used Best Buy’s Geek Squad To Increase Secret Public Surveillance

Recently unsealed records reveal a much more extensive secret relationship than previously known between the FBI and Best Buy’s Geek Squad, including evidence the agency trained company technicians on law-enforcement operational tactics, shared lists of targeted citizens and, to covertly increase surveillance of the public, encouraged searches of computers even when unrelated to a customer’s request for repairs. – READ MORE

