FBI To Announce Findings In GOP Baseball Shooting Investigation

FOLLOW US!



The FBI is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the results of its investigation into last week’s attempted mass assassination of Republican lawmakers and staffers, the agency announced on Tuesday.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge Andrew Vale and Special Agent in Charge Timothy Slater will be joined by Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Michael Boxler.

The Daily Caller was the first to report last week that FBI officials discovered a list of Republican lawmakers in James T. Hodgkinson’s possession when he opened fire at a congressional baseball practice, wounding four people including Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise. All six lawmakers on the list were members of the House Freedom Caucus — the most conservative members in the lower chamber.

The FBI also recovered a cell phone and computer from Hodgkinson’s van at the scene, the agency announced last Thursday.

The 66-year-old Hodgkinson, a left-wing Bernie Sanders supporter, frequently espoused angry rhetoric on social media and belonged to anti-Republican groups on Facebook, including one called “Terminate The Republican Party.” The members of that group celebrated Hodgkinson’s attempt at murdering Republican congressmen.

Hodgkinson volunteered on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ unsuccessful 2016 presidential campaign, leading the socialist Sanders to disavow Hodgkinson’s actions after the shooting.

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened by this despicable act,” Sanders said in a prepared statement last Wednesday. “Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms.”

Hodgkinson was originally from Illinois but traveled to the nation’s capital in the weeks before the shooting.

His widow, Suzanne Hodgkinson, said last week that she had “no idea” that Hodgkinson was going to carry out the murders. The would-be shooter told his wife that he was going to Washington, D.C. to “work on taxes” and “change the tax brackets,” she said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].