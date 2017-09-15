FBI reversal: Bureau will release more Clinton investigation docs

Weeks after saying there wasn’t enough public interest in Hillary Clinton’s email case, the FBI’s decision has been modified, and the bureau will publicly release more details of its obstruction of justice probe into the former secretary of state.

The Justice Department confirmed the new position in a letter Thursday to Ty Clevenger, a lawyer who’d filed an open records request for the information.

The FBI had initially told him there wasn’t enough public interest to outweigh Mrs. Clinton’s privacy concerns, but he appealed to the Justice Department, which said it was “modifying the FBI’s response.” – READ MORE