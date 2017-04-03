FBI Grabs South Carolina Teen Headed To Join ISIS At Airport

FBI agents arrested South Carolina teenager Zakaryia Abdin at Charleston International Airport Thursday for allegedly attempting to travel overseas to join the Islamic State.

Abdin’s arrest at the airport indicates the FBI has had him under surveillance for some time. The FBI often wait to arrest suspects at the airport, and follow up with additional related terrorism charges. Details regarding Abdin’s alleged radicalization and communications will come to light up on the release of the FBI’s criminal complaint.

The justice department’s statement clarified that “charges are merely allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.” Federal prosecutors have requested that Abdin be held without bail, and he is being held at Charleston county jail.

(DAILY CALLER)

