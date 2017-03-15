True Pundit

Featured Politics

FBI Deputy Director Snaps: In Anti-Trump Tirade, McCabe Professes Hatred for U.S. President to FBI Colleagues

Posted on by
Senior intelligence sources said that embattled FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe openly professed his disgust for President Donald Trump at a senior staff meeting while loosing his cool demeanor in the process.

McCabe, the second in charge of the FBI, ranted at a staff meeting a week after Trump’s inauguration (approx Jan 27) about the newly sworn-in president, catching many FBI agents off guard with his anti-GOP vitriol.

At the meeting, when a subject came up dealing with a request of the FBI made by then-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn dealing with the National Sheriff’s Association, McCabe told the packed conference room: “I hate Trump.”

Flynn’s request for cooperation from McCabe and the FBI was likewise tabled, sources said. Flynn has since been sacked and was forced to resign largely due to the FBI’s conduct.

These additional troubling revelations about McCabe come a day after True Pundit exposed the deputy director as a partisan FBI agent apparently waging his own liberal-infused domestic political policy and who took part in secret meetings to derail Flynn and Trump. That in-depth story is here.

Mere days before Gen. Michael Flynn was sacked as national security advisor, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe gathered more than a dozen of his top FBI disciples to plot how to ruin Flynn’s aspiring political career and manufacture evidence to derail President Donald Trump, according to FBI sources.

McCabe, the second highest ranking FBI official, emphatically declared at the invite-only gathering with raised voice: “Fuck Flynn and then we Fuck Trump,” according to direct sources. Many of his top lieutenants applauded and cheered such rhetoric. A scattered few did not.

This was one of several such meetings held in seclusion among key FBI leaders since Trump was elected president, FBI sources confirm. At the congregation where McCabe went off the political rails and vowed to destroy Flynn and Trump, there were as many as 16 top FBI officials, inside intelligence sources said. No lower-level agents or support personnel were present. READ MORE from True Pundit

 

  • Grandma_of_3

    there should be arrests going on right now as i type this. it is trumps duty to protect the people of this country and there are so many in DC that trump knows have committed crimes and are a continued threat to this country. i still have faith in him that he will handle it though.

  • Stop The Left

    There should be, but Trump is the deer in the headlights. I am honestly disappointed.

  • George

    This is good. He exposed himself. Trump needs to get rid of him

  • 2summer4

    That’s not how I see him – at all. He’s on a mission and it will be accomplished. He’s a New Yorker. Nothing scares or surprises him. We need to support him. He’s up against evil (progressive Democrats).

  • Grandma_of_3

    this seems to be upside down like so many other things in this country over the last 10 or more years. sessions must know of the espionage and corruption going on. maybe he is just waiting to get everything in place to make the arrests. another big issue is the drug running through afghanistan. they say 90% of the worlds opium comes from there. sounds like a simple fix to me, first get all our troops out and the firebomb the poppy fields.heroin is destroying many communities and families. trump campaigned on ending it (especially in new hampshire) and i hope he does. i know of a lady that died from heroin and left 3 beautiful children behind, all under 10 years old. it makes me cry to think of it and to hear our government may be involved in it, well that is just hard to accept.

  • Stop The Left

    I voted for him, and then he started the old “let’s move forward” crap, says canckles is a “good person” when he has had access to the information on pedophile island, and the rest. Sorry, I began to see it was the same old crap, just a different suit. Now the bullying about his trumpcare. Nope, he’s sinking. I see no mission I want any part of going on here.

  • Renov8

    scumbag….and he is just the first of many.

  • Sean Kennedy

    The evil is on both sides, they are not loyal to the party, they’re loyal to the money and power. You’re right about Trump, he knows what he’s doing and he is working his a** off!

  • Tired Citizen

    Didn’t McCage’s wife get a huge donation for her run as a Democrat for representative? this happened right after Hillary was allowed to skate on the illegal server and top secret email fiasco. Not surprised by McCabe’s reaction. No loyalty to country and the Constitution. Only loyalty is to the party.

  • H. Zayre

    Understand that if the President starts rounding up folks without SOLID LEGAL EVIDENCE, that will only cause more problems. When we hear these soundbites, we jump to our INTERNET LAW DEGREE and think we know what needs to be done. Believe me, I wish he’d go full Right Wing and start picking up EVERY ONE of the Trump haters…..but legally, he’d have no grounds. It is going to take time to change the legal environment. It has not even been 90 days yet. Be of Good Cheer! Stay Focised!

  • H. Zayre

    Exactly!

  • H. Zayre

    Well spake!

  • H. Zayre

    You sound like the kind of person we NEED to bail! Go. You are not needed. You make your bed. You lie in it. Sleep well.

  • Shangri-la Beneath Summer Moon

    I don’t get how anyone in a law enforcement agency could support democrats.
    It’s mind boggling.

  • Shangri-la Beneath Summer Moon

    Rounding up people you don’t like is leftwing.
    Started the KKK = democrats
    Tried to stop blacks from going to school with whites = democrats
    Hitler rounded up jews = was a socialist.
    FDR rounded up the japanese in America = was a democrat
    Truman dropped the atomic bombs = democrat.
    Burned down the Branch Davidians and killed many people = Slick Willy, democrat

  • Why isn’t this scumbag behind bars?

  • jukin

    Concern troll, concern trolls.

  • Frank

    Isn’t this like treason?
    How can he legally be doing this?

  • Northernlights13

    Is he still in this position and if so, Why?
    This should have come to light immediately.

  • Troy Bullock

    BOOM! BYE BYE YOU TWO FACED FUCK*N MICK!

  • trustandobeyalways

  • No one at all

    Trump used the move forward to block Obama’s pardon of Clinton. It was a master stroke.

  • No one at all

    Notice that that story is not getting any play–that means it’s too close to the truth.

  • No one at all

    Vets either. I want to smack every one of them in the head. How in the FK can my brothers betray us like that?

  • RedPillPlease

    Both Comey and McCabe need to be fired. That speech by Comey at Boston College last week was enough to jerk his badge. These guys are what is known as “dirty cops!”

  • Aeffesstoo

    Every investigation that this A-hole has had a part in now needs to be reopened.

  • 8675310

    No deep state here!

  • cygne noire

    These people are public servants. How dare they subvert the will of the people? Why are they stil in office?

  • RJohnston

    Sedition….charge him.

  • Harley-D

    They need to throw this seditious douchebag out on his ear! #Federal Bureau of Incineration (I remember well) – “Come out or we’ll BURN you out” Grrrr…

  • Majorstar

    Name names. Who were the 12 “disciples” whom he gathered to conspire with? This is all nice grist for the political mill, but we want the scalps. Name the traitors publicly.